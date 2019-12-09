Star Trek actors pay tribute to Deep Space Nine’s René Auberjonois

Sunday brought the sad news that veteran actor René Auberjonois, who famously played Changeling Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, had passed away in Los Angeles, at the age of 79.

Advertisement

And a host of his former co-stars have now paid tribute to the star, whose other credits included roles in TV shows such as Benson, The Practise and Frasier – and films including M.A.S.H and Batman Forever – during a career which spanned six decades.

Fellow Deep Space Nine actor Armin Shimerman was one of the first to share his feelings. He wrote, “It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear, dear Rene Auberjonois. His last message to me was entitled “Don’t forget…” I know that I, Kitty, and all that knew him will never forget. The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him.”

It is with great heartache and loss I share with you the passing of dear,dear Rene Auberjonois.His last message to me was entitled "Don't forget…" I know that I,Kitty,and all that knew him will never forget.The world seems noticeably emptier now. I loved him. — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) December 8, 2019

Star Trek legend George Takei wrote on Twitter that it was “a terrible loss.” He added, “Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend.”

This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend. https://t.co/IE2gtivRcg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 8, 2019

Meanwhile original series Star Trek legend William Shatner, who appeared alongside Auberjonois in sitcom Boston Legal, said that “to sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible” but that he would “remember a wonderful friendship with René.”

I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 8, 2019

Advertisement

A number of other faces from showbiz and beyond also joined in with the tributes, a selection of which can be seen below:

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of René Auberjonois. #StarTrek #StarTrekFamily https://t.co/ySVTLSERIA — Star Trek (@StarTrek) December 8, 2019

I am so sorry to hear that the wonderful René Auberjonois has passed away. I had the great honor to play his daughter on Boston Legal. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and his many fans. May he rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRxwfmmkcy — Jayne Brook (@thejaynebrook) December 8, 2019