Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019?
UPDATED LIVE – the winner of I’m a Celeb 2019 will be crowned on Sunday night
After three weeks of stomach-churning trials, endless creepy-crawlies and continuous rows, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is drawing to a close for 2019.
It’s not necessarily been a vintage year of I’m a Celeb fans – our camp was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.
Now, only the final few of our line-up remains as someone is destined to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle….
The I’m a Celebrity final starts at 9pm on Sunday 8th December on ITV