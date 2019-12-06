Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019?

After three weeks of stomach-churning trials, endless creepy-crawlies and continuous rows, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is drawing to a close for 2019.

Advertisement

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year of I’m a Celeb fans – our camp was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Now, only the final few of our line-up remains as someone is destined to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle….

Advertisement

The I’m a Celebrity final starts at 9pm on Sunday 8th December on ITV