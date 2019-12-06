Accessibility Links

Who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019?

UPDATED LIVE – the winner of I’m a Celeb 2019 will be crowned on Sunday night

I'm a Celeb 2019 (ITV)

After three weeks of stomach-churning trials, endless creepy-crawlies and continuous rows, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is drawing to a close for 2019.

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year of I’m a Celeb fans – our camp was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.

Now, only the final few of our line-up remains as someone is destined to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle….

The I’m a Celebrity final starts at 9pm on Sunday 8th December on ITV

