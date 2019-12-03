Accessibility Links

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse to split for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour

The former Emmerdale actor will be partnered with Janette Manrara

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse may be the odds-on favourite couple to win Strictly Come Dancing – but they won’t be taking their partnership on the road.

The former Emmerdale actor will team up with Janette Manrara, who was partnered with Will Bayley on the current series.

Mabuse is not taking part in the tour as she is a dance captain on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

Emma Barton, who is currently partnered with Anton du Beke, will be coupled up with Graziano Di Prima when the tour kicks off in January.

YouTube star Saffron Barker will reunite with AJ Pritchard while Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley will team up with Johannes Radebe.

BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell will return to the dancefloor with Katya Jones, Alex Scott will reunite with Neil Jones, after they were axed from the show at the weekend, and Karim Zeroual will partner up with Amy Dowden again.

The tour kicks off in Birmingham on 16th January and will wrap up with a three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena from 7th-9th February.

Professionals Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Metoni will also be performing.

2018 Strictly champion Stacey Dooley will play host, while Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will judge.

Tour dates:

16–19 January: Arena Birmingham

21-22 January: Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

24 January: Leeds First Direct Arena

25-26 January: Manchester Arena

28 January: Dublin 3Arena

29-30 January: Belfast SSE Arena 

1-2 February: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

4-5 February: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

7-9 February: London The O2 Arena 

For online bookings visit ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information visit: strictlycomedancinglive.com

