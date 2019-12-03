Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse to split for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour
The former Emmerdale actor will be partnered with Janette Manrara
Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse may be the odds-on favourite couple to win Strictly Come Dancing – but they won’t be taking their partnership on the road.
The former Emmerdale actor will team up with Janette Manrara, who was partnered with Will Bayley on the current series.
Mabuse is not taking part in the tour as she is a dance captain on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.
Emma Barton, who is currently partnered with Anton du Beke, will be coupled up with Graziano Di Prima when the tour kicks off in January.
YouTube star Saffron Barker will reunite with AJ Pritchard while Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley will team up with Johannes Radebe.
BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell will return to the dancefloor with Katya Jones, Alex Scott will reunite with Neil Jones, after they were axed from the show at the weekend, and Karim Zeroual will partner up with Amy Dowden again.
The tour kicks off in Birmingham on 16th January and will wrap up with a three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena from 7th-9th February.
Professionals Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Metoni will also be performing.
2018 Strictly champion Stacey Dooley will play host, while Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will judge.
Tour dates:
16–19 January: Arena Birmingham
21-22 January: Aberdeen P&J Live Arena
24 January: Leeds First Direct Arena
25-26 January: Manchester Arena
28 January: Dublin 3Arena
29-30 January: Belfast SSE Arena
1-2 February: Glasgow The SSE Hydro
4-5 February: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
7-9 February: London The O2 Arena
