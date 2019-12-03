BBC’s Dracula will air three days in a row from New Year’s Day

After waiting months for new BBC/Netflix vampire drama Dracula, fans will be able to gorge on all the episodes of the fantasy horror series from New Year’s Day – because each of the feature-length stories will air on subsequent days in what the BBC have described as a “three-day reign of terror.”

In other words, episode one – titled The Rules of the Beast – will air at 9pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One, followed by episode two (Blood Vessel) on Thursday 2nd January at the same time, followed by episode three (The Dark Compass) at 9.00pm on Friday 3rd January.

Your New Year is gonna suck but never fear… #Dracula, a three day reign of terror, starts 1st January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/SNuSUjQoEO — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 3, 2019

Yes, it’s a real smorgasbord of bloodsucking action that week – and if you’re confused why all three of the hour-and-a-half episodes are airing so closely together, there may be a simple explanation.

You see, Dracula (created by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss) is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, and RadioTimes.com understands that the streaming giant intends to release all three episodes on the first weekend of 2020 (in keeping with its usual bingable release pattern).

Given that fact, it seems likely the BBC decided to bite the (silver) bullet and get all three episodes of Dracula on air before they’d be overtaken by Netflix. For impatient fans, it’s just a happy bonus that they’ll see Claes Bang’s Count in action with such a short delay.

Dracula begins on New Year’s Day at 9pm on BBC One