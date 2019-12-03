Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC’s Dracula will air three days in a row from New Year’s Day

BBC’s Dracula will air three days in a row from New Year’s Day

The episode titles for Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ adaptation have also been revealed

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 14:30:00 on 03/12/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: David Ellis

After waiting months for new BBC/Netflix vampire drama Dracula, fans will be able to gorge on all the episodes of the fantasy horror series from New Year’s Day – because each of the feature-length stories will air on subsequent days in what the BBC have described as a “three-day reign of terror.”

Advertisement

In other words, episode one – titled The Rules of the Beast – will air at 9pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One, followed by episode two (Blood Vessel) on Thursday 2nd January at the same time, followed by episode three (The Dark Compass) at 9.00pm on Friday 3rd January.

Yes, it’s a real smorgasbord of bloodsucking action that week – and if you’re confused why all three of the hour-and-a-half episodes are airing so closely together, there may be a simple explanation.

You see, Dracula (created by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss) is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, and RadioTimes.com understands that the streaming giant intends to release all three episodes on the first weekend of 2020 (in keeping with its usual bingable release pattern).

Given that fact, it seems likely the BBC decided to bite the (silver) bullet and get all three episodes of Dracula on air before they’d be overtaken by Netflix. For impatient fans, it’s just a happy bonus that they’ll see Claes Bang’s Count in action with such a short delay.

Advertisement

Dracula begins on New Year’s Day at 9pm on BBC One

Tags

All about Dracula (Claes Bang)

Claes Bang Dracula
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

BBC confirms Christmas schedule, with Doctor Who, A Christmas Carol, Worzel Gummidge and more

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

Christmas TV 2019: The best of the BBC’s schedule – Gavin and Stacey, Dracula and more

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock series 4

"No immediate plans" Mark Gatiss delivers bad news for Sherlock fans

Dracula - episode 1

Exclusive Mark Gatiss hints at second series of Dracula