Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Ian says he can’t face any more trials as jungle take its toll

Ian says he can’t face any more trials as jungle take its toll

The former England footballer appeared to be struggling after the latest Bushtucker Trial

Ian Wright (ITV)

Ian Wright has been a divisive figure in the jungle this year – and it looks like he could be running out of patience down under. 

Advertisement

After completing tonight’s Bushtucker trial, in which he collected seven stars, the former England footballer confessed to Andrew that he couldn’t face another trial and that he didn’t want to do anymore. 

Ian took part in the trial Hellevator, and was visibly distressed as he came face to face with pythons, rats and even a crocodile – punching a wall when he failed to gain an eigthth star.

He made the confession after admitting that he had won less stars in the trial than he had been aiming for, despite Ant and Dec reassuring him that he had done a good job.

He said, “We will eat but I’m disappointed as I’d set myself a target of eight stars.”

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Kate said, “Ian wants to be a winner, seven stars is a win but for him he’s thinking about the four stars he didn’t get, not the ones he did.  

“He gets frustrated so when he’s feeling down I try and pick him up because when he’s happy the whole camp gets lifted.  

“When he’s down it can have an effect, so I think it’s important to keep his spirits up, actually to keep everyone’s spirits up.”

After his discussion with Ian, Andrew added, “He’s done a lot of Trials, the Trials take it out of him” adding that he’d be advocating Ian taking as many days off trials as he wants. 

Advertisement

It remains to be seen how serious Ian was being when he says he can’t face any more trials – but it definitely appears as if they have taken their toll on the former striker. Could he be gearing up to leave the show?

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Ian Wright (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

Meet Kate Garraway – the Good Morning Britain host doing I’m A Celebrity 2019

Screen Shot 2019-11-30 at 23.29.04

I'm a Celeb recap Welcome to the “circus of stupidity”

From ITV Studios I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!: SR19 on ITV Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

I’m a Celeb fans in uproar after “wording error” sees online votes cancelled

Adele Roberts

It's all over for this I'm A Celebrity campmate