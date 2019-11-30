Radio Times TV 100 2019 – the full list

Who has captured the imagination of TV viewers in the past year? Which stars are at the top of broadcasters’ wish lists, who landed the biggest roles, and who masterminded the moments that had you glued to your screen?

Advertisement

The Radio Times TV 100 put those questions to some of the most powerful television executives and broadcasting veterans who suggested names they thought should be included – and the final 100 was selected by a RadioTimes.com panel of editors.

The result is a rundown of 100 TV stars who’ve had a tremendous past 12 months. See the full list below…

1. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“Phoebe is a phenomenal force of nature who has taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original voice (creations Fleabag and Killing Eve). She’s an utterly unique writer and performer whose emotional honesty and mischievous wit constantly surprises and captures the zeitgeist, and leaves the audience only craving more. I can’t wait to see what she’s done to 007!” CHARLOTTE MOORE – BBC’s Director of Content

2. Stephen Graham

“Stephen has been giving us captivating and vivid performances on screen for years. He excels at bringing humanity to complex, challenging characters, which he manages to imbue with absolute truth and credibility. From This Is England to Save Me, he has shown what a brave and emotionally inquisitive actor he is. He gives himself over to each role completely, and as an audience, you can’t help but respond in kind.

“This year feels like a defining moment. His portrayal of Joseph in Shane Meadow’s The Virtues was astonishing. It completely blew my mind. And to move from that into playing Anthony Provenzano in Scorsese’s The Irishman, shows just how vast his range is. The rest of the world is finally waking up to his immense talent and audience appeal. I can’t wait to see what he does next.” NIRA PARK – TV and Film Producer

3. Rylan Clark-Neal

“Rylan has a brilliant connection with the audience, he’s naughty and warm but incredibly sharp too. He brings something fresh to our screens with that elusive human touch.” CHARLOTTE MOORE – BBC’s Director of Content

4. Ashley Walters

“Ashley Walters is a true Renaissance man – a gifted actor, musician, father, brilliant collaborator, leader, friend-and this year, all his myriad talents were on full display, including his stunning return as Dushane Hill in Top Boy.” ARIA MOFFLY – Netflix content executive

5. Emily Maitlis

“Emily was already having a fantastic year. As lead presenter of Newsnight, she’d brought renewed urgency and clarity, making the show unmissable again. Who will forget her exceptional interview on College Green with a tearful Nicholas Soames and rueful Ken Clarke as they reflected on the abrupt end to their long careers as Tory MPs? But then, together with producer Samantha McAlister, she landed and delivered the scoop of the year. Her interview with Prince Andrew made for spellbinding television and was a masterclass in long form interrogative journalism. The nation was gripped. Brilliant.” PATRICK HOLLAND – Controller BBC Two

6. Stacey Dooley

“Stacey’s star rose to new heights on prime time TV as she held aloft the Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball in December last year. But since then her career has gone from strength to strength with hard-hitting documentaries on the BBC and her own investigative series on W. Add to that entertainment formats and regular presenting gigs, and you have a year that has demonstrated the versatility of Stacey as a journalist, presenter and broadcaster.” TIM GLANFIELD – Editorial Director, RadioTimes.com

7. Motsi Mabuse

“While she’s been a familiar face to German audiences since her debut on their version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, in this country 2019 has seen Motsi go from relative unknown to one of the queens of Saturday night, showcasing her effervescent personality – and killer dance moves – as a judge on the biggest entertainment show on British TV. Now that’s what I call a good year.” PAUL JONES – Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com

8. Jodie Comer

“Jodie Comer inhabited the role of [Killing Eve’s] Vilanelle with a bravura that captured everyone’s attention and hearts.” PHILLIPPA GILES – Managing Director, Bandit TV

9. Vicky McClure

“Vicky’s got the incredibly rare combination of star quality and down-to-earth authenticity that sets her apart as an actor. She brings warmth, honesty and empathy to every performance.” JED MERCURIO – Line of Duty creator/writer

10. RuPaul

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been an unequivocal hit for BBC Three. It reached young audiences and, with over 10 million requests on iPlayer, is our most popular entertainment show since we went online. There was big pressure and a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to deliver something special but Mama Ru, the guest judges and our first UK queens served us some truly spectacular TV moments. Series two arrives next year with, of course, more Ru Peter badges to be won and a new crown to be claimed – we’re already gagged for the next instalment.” FIONA CAMPBELL – Controller BBC Three

The TV 100 2019 panel The below suggested names for the final list, which was created and ordered by RadioTimes.com editors Charlotte Moore – Director of Content, BBC Kevin Lygo – Director of Television, ITV Shane Allen – Comedy controller, BBC Patrick Holland – Controller, BBC2 Peter Salmon – Chief Creative Officer, Endemol Shine Marina Storti – Director of Strategy and Proposition, NOW TV Richard Cowles – Creative Director, ITV Studios Zai Bennet – MD Content, Sky Damien Timmer – Managing Director, Mammoth Screen Nira Park – TV and film producer Syeda Irtizaali – Commissioning editor, Channel 4 Phillipa Gile – Managing Director, Bandit TV Dame Pippa Harris – Chair of Bafta and founder of Neal Street Productions Cassian Harrison – Controller, BBC4 Amelia Brown – Managing Director, Thames Television Aria Moffly – Content executive, Netflix Georgia Brown – Director European Originals, Amazon Liam Humphries – CEO UK, Freemantle Alex Sapot – Director of Original Series, Netflix

11. Fiona Bruce 12. Naga Munchetty 13. Olivia Colman 14. Jack Thorne 15. Ncuti Gatwa 16. Richard Madeley 17. Jane Tranter 18. Jesse Armstrong 19. Ricky Gervais 20. Emily Watson

SPOTLIGHT ON: Emily Watson

“Whoever played the role of Ulana in Chernobyl had to be hugely talented as the character was created to embody the conscience and bravery of dozens of scientists and medical experts, many of whom were women, who risked so much in the pursuit of truth in the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear explosion. Emily Watson navigated this challenge with ease and her performance undoubtedly shone against the bleak and terrifying backdrop that the man-made disaster created.” – MARINA STORTI – Director of Strategy and Proposition, NOW TV

21. Andrew Scott 22. Alex Scott SPOTLIGHT ON: Alex Scott “Alex Scott is quickly becoming a household name on merit for her roles in BBC and Sky Sports football punditry. She brings insight and energy to studio discussions. Her opinions and passion for the game are genuine. A refreshing, fair presence in a sea of snarling, boisterous characters who rely on airing controversial opinions ahead of their own to stay relevant.” MICHAEL POTTS – Sport Editor, RadioTimes.com 23. David Benioff and Dan Weiss 24. Charlie Brooker 25. Russell T Davies SPOTLIGHT ON: Russell T Davies

“With Years and Years, Russell T Davies combined the slow burn character genius of Queer as Folk with his forward-thinking Doctor Who imagination to create a blistering, damning yet incredibly entertaining look at the world we now live in – and where we’re headed. It’s impossible to imagine anyone else pulling it off.” HUW FULLERTON – Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor, RadioTimes.com

26. Laura Kuenssberg 27. Ryan Murphy 28. Lisa McGee 29. Jamie Demetriou 30. Gillian Anderson 31. Jeff Pope

32. Piers Morgan 33. Alan Sugar 34. Nina Gold 35. Ava DuVernay 36. Natasha Lyonne 37. Natasia Demetriou SPOTLIGHT ON: Natasia Demetriou “A bumper year with iconic roles in What We Do In The Shadows, Stath Lets Flats and her own sketch show Ellie & Natasha (pilot 2019, series 2020). A star was born, had a little brother [Jamie Demetriou] and shared the limelight.” SHANE ALLEN – Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning 38. Graham Norton 39. Sharon Horgan 40. Niamh Algar 41. Charlie Covell 42. Jed Mercurio 43. Bradley Walsh 44. Josh O’Connor 45. Cillian Murphy 46. Ant and Dec 47. Emerald Fennell 48. Maisie Williams 49. Mo Gilligan

50. Sarah Phelps 51. Brit Marling 52. David Attenborough 53. Charlie Cooper 54. Daisy May Cooper 55. Annabel Jones 56. Guz Khan 57. Lenny Henry 58. Daisy Haggard

SPOTLIGHT ON: Daisy Haggard

Advertisement

“[BBC Three’s] Back To Life was Daisy’s first television series as a writer and creator and when she pitched the idea to us, we jumped at the chance to work with her. Miri’s story came from Daisy’s passion for telling underdog stories and the different treatment women get in relation to crime than men, especially in the media. She’s managed to create a wonderfully complicated character, fighting for a second chance in a world that makes it so desperately hard for her. Daisy is a unique talent and a true hero and I can’t wait for fans to see where she will take Miri’s story in series two.” SARAH HAMMOND – Two Brothers Pictures