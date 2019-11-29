Paloma Faith to join The Voice Kids as Jessie J quits the series

Pop superstar Paloma Faith will join the panel of coaches on the next series of ITV’s The Voice Kids, which is set to air in 2020. Brought in as a replacement for Jessie J, Faith will star alongside returning coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and will.i.am.

“It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be”, said the singer. “From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money!”

The Voice Kids, a spin-off of the popular ITV talent show The Voice, is preparing to enter its fourth series. The format sees aspiring singers, between the ages of 7 and 14, audition for the four experts. The coaches then have the option to take the kids under their wings, before battling it out with each other.

While the departing Jessie J only joined The Voice Kids’ for the third season earlier this year, Lott, Jones and will.i.am have worked on the series since its inception.

“Getting back to The Voice Kids and being blown away by the incredibly talented singers we meet is one of my favourite times of the year,” said Lott. “It’s great to be alongside a new Coach too. Paloma is no stranger to the red chair and I have no doubt she’s going to be brilliant.”

will.i.am said: “I’m looking forward to getting back and putting together the Team Will Class of 2020. It’s great to be reuniting with Paloma Faith this season too – the kids are going to love her!”

Jessie J, who is best known for her 2011 number one single Price Tag, also looked back fondly on her time on the series. “I had the most amazing experience with ITV, the crew, the Coaches and of course my team on The Voice Kids,” she said.

“I am proud of everything my team achieved. I made unforgettable memories and learnt so much! But for now I am going to be focusing on making music, so sadly I am saying goodbye to the show and big red chair this year.”

The Voice Kids will air on ITV in 2020