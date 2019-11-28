Accessibility Links

How to apply for The Apprentice 2020

Fancy being Lord Sugar’s next business partner? Here’s how to make your mark…

The Apprentice (BBC)

It’s been an eventful series of The Apprentice for 2019 – and Lord Sugar and co are getting ready to do it all over again for 2020.

Applications are now open for the 16th series of The Apprentice, with Lord Sugar looking to invest £250,000 in a business for a 50/50 partnership.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s how to apply…

How to apply for the next series of The Apprentice

You can apply for the upcoming series through the following website: www.bbc.co.uk/apprentice

From there, you are asked to fill in an extensive application form, which asks about your current salary, your qualifications and your business plan.

The closing date for applications is 23:59 on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

If your application is successful, you will be contacted via email by 4th February 2020 to attend an interview on a date between 5th February and 24th February 2020 in one of two locations.

Applicants who are successful after the first round of auditions are invited back for a second interview, which will take place in London on a date between 25th February and 4th March 2020.

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One

