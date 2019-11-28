How to apply for The Apprentice 2020

It’s been an eventful series of The Apprentice for 2019 – and Lord Sugar and co are getting ready to do it all over again for 2020.

Advertisement

Applications are now open for the 16th series of The Apprentice, with Lord Sugar looking to invest £250,000 in a business for a 50/50 partnership.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s how to apply…

How to apply for the next series of The Apprentice

Only a few weeks until I reveal the winner of this year's @bbcapprentice, and I’m already on the lookout for next year's business partner. If you have a great business plan and reckon you can survive the boardroom, apply here for 2020 #TheApprentice https://t.co/EEal8LUtLW pic.twitter.com/WvFU2TqM5z — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) November 28, 2019

You can apply for the upcoming series through the following website: www.bbc.co.uk/apprentice

From there, you are asked to fill in an extensive application form, which asks about your current salary, your qualifications and your business plan.

The closing date for applications is 23:59 on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

If your application is successful, you will be contacted via email by 4th February 2020 to attend an interview on a date between 5th February and 24th February 2020 in one of two locations.

Applicants who are successful after the first round of auditions are invited back for a second interview, which will take place in London on a date between 25th February and 4th March 2020.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One