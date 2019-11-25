New The Walking Dead series finally has a name

The new spinoff series from The Walking Dead finally has a name – The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The show, the third in The Walking Dead universe after the original series and Fear The Walking Dead, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Spring 2020.

And Prime Video has also announced that Julia Ormond (Gold Digger) has joined the cast for the series, playing a charismatic leader of a “large, sophisticated and formidable force.”

The main cast for the show also includes Aliyah Royale (The Red Line), Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), Hal Cumpston (Bilched) and Nico Tortorella (Younger).

Meanwhile recurring guest stars in the first series will include Natalie Gold (Succession), Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water), Scott Adsit (Veep) and Ted Sutherland (Feat Street).

The show, which has been co-created by former The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, is set to focus on the first generation raised during the Zombie apocalypse and according to Amazon: “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

And if you’re intrigued by the premise, there’s more good news – as the first teaser trailer for the show has also been announced, which can be seen below.