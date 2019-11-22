Jacqueline Jossa screams as Myles Stephenson is covered in snakes on I’m A Celebrity

Myles Stephenson has to deal with snakes slithering across his face in the latest gruesome I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

Advertisement

The Rak-Su singer is lying down in a locked in a cage filled with snakes in scenes to be shown on tonight’s show as he and Jacqueline Jossa attempt to find stars for camp in Snake Hotel in Ol’ Dingo Town.

“I can feel it in my hair. It’s in the afro,” he says as one snake moves across his face as Jacqueline rummages around inside a room in search of stars.

“No! Why would you do that?” she screams as she finds a carpet python under a pillow.

Jacqueline was voted in by the public to take on Snake Hotel and was then asked to pick a campmate to go with her.

The trial comes a day after new campmates Andrew Whyment and Cliff Parisi teamed up to take on buffalos and mounds of offal in a bid to win stars for the camp before being thrown into the Jungle Jailhouse.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm