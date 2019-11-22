Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who series 12 trailer is confirmed for Saturday, 23rd November – watch first-look teaser

Doctor Who series 12 trailer is confirmed for Saturday, 23rd November – watch first-look teaser

It's official: the full trailer for the new series is coming tomorrow

Doctor Who series 12 teaser

Set your atomic clocks: the first trailer for Doctor Who series 12 will materialise tomorrow, just in time for the show’s 56th anniversary.

Advertisement

A post on the official Doctor Who Twitter account has confirmed that the big reveal teased earlier this month is, as many fans had speculated, a trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s second series as the Doctor.

Not only that, but the tweet contains a teaser for the trailer, providing us with our first (brief) look at the new series!

There’s not much to go on, but we do see the Doctor’s loyal companions – Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) – give her the nod before the Time Lord sends the TARDIS hurtling through time and space.

We also know exactly when the full trailer will be released – 3pm tomorrow, Saturday 23rd November.

Ahead of the new series kicking off, showrunner Chris Chibnall has dispelled rumours that he is set to depart the BBC sci-fi series, while also confirming that another series – the show’s 13th since its 2005 relaunch – is already in the works.

Advertisement

Guest stars already confirmed for series 12 include Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

1 Walsh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: The Woman who fell to Earth (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 – as it happened

BBC, TL

When is the Doctor Who special on TV this Christmas? What’s the plot and who are the guest stars?

Picture shows: The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), BBC publicity image, BD

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor sounds like a lot of fun in this new Doctor Who description

17076691-low_res-doctor-who

Looking ahead 11 changes Doctor Who fans want when the series returns in 2020