Doctor Who series 12 trailer is confirmed for Saturday, 23rd November – watch first-look teaser

Set your atomic clocks: the first trailer for Doctor Who series 12 will materialise tomorrow, just in time for the show’s 56th anniversary.

Advertisement

A post on the official Doctor Who Twitter account has confirmed that the big reveal teased earlier this month is, as many fans had speculated, a trailer for Jodie Whittaker’s second series as the Doctor.

Not only that, but the tweet contains a teaser for the trailer, providing us with our first (brief) look at the new series!

There’s not much to go on, but we do see the Doctor’s loyal companions – Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) – give her the nod before the Time Lord sends the TARDIS hurtling through time and space.

We also know exactly when the full trailer will be released – 3pm tomorrow, Saturday 23rd November.

Ahead of the new series kicking off, showrunner Chris Chibnall has dispelled rumours that he is set to depart the BBC sci-fi series, while also confirming that another series – the show’s 13th since its 2005 relaunch – is already in the works.

Advertisement

Guest stars already confirmed for series 12 include Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry.