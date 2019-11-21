Corrie’s Andrew Whyment mobbed by pigeons in ‘absolutely disgusting’ I’m A Celeb trial

Hold your noses! The next Bushtucker challenge on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity sees Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi dig around in a room full of fetid animal organs and live birds.

If this trial teaser is anything to go by, it seems Whyment had his work cut out for him, and he complains that the smell is “absolutely disgusting”.

The actor, who is best known for playing Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street, had to root around in piles of ” guts and loads of worms” for the trial, dubbed the Frontier of Fear.

Whyment is surprised when a bird flies at him after Ant and Dec, unable to contain their amusement, inform him that the room also contains 25 live pigeons.

Also attempting the trial is Whyment’s fellow late arrival Parisi, the actor most recognisable for his stints on Call the Midwife and Eastenders.

The 25th series of I’m a Celebrity has already featured some pretty horrifying challenges. In last night’s episode, radio presenters Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts had to eat some nasty animal parts – including a bull’s penis.

Tuesday’s challenge, meanwhile, saw ex-athlete Caitlyn Jenner and presenter Kate Garraway trapped in boxes, suspended high above the ground, dropping small balls down into containers below. To make matters worse, the boxes slowly filled up with thousands of live critters.

Did Whyment and Parisi have what it takes to conquer the putrid task and bring back some much-needed food for the I’m a Celeb camp? There’s only one way to find out.