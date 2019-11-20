I’m a Celebrity: Martin Kemp votes for son Roman to eat kangaroo testicles

Before entering the jungle, Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp said he hoped to shake off his connection to his famous dad and become known in his own right – but it seems his father has other ideas.

Martin Kemp, the bassist of legendary new wave band Spandau Ballet, took to Twitter last night to announce that he had voted for his son to undertake a nasty challenge.

“Just voted for my boy to eat kangaroo bollocks,” he wrote. “That’ll show him!!”

And the vote might have seemed like a spot of revenge for Martin, with Roman earlier joking about his dad’s lack of musical ability on the show.

The DJ claimed that at the time of Spandau Ballet’s formation his father was unable to sing or play an instrument, before adding, “He still can’t. He still hasn’t realised his mic wasn’t on for Live Aid!”

Kemp’s vote wasn’t to count for nothing, as his son was selected to complete the task alongside former Big Brother star Adele Roberts.

Roman and Adele had earlier clashed over the latter’s choice of luxury item – a framed photo of media personality Jane McDonald, which Kemp described as “random”.

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV