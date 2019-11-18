Kate Garraway can’t stop screaming as she takes on first I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

Last night saw the long-awaited return of I’m a Celebrity – but tonight will see the first Bushtucker Trial as Kate Garraway and Caitlyn Jenner meet some new “friends” in Bugged Off.

The former Olympian and the Good Morning Britain presenter were trapped in cages suspended in mid-air above a murky body of water and tasked with dropping 10 red and 10 blue balls into a moving bucket below – all while thousands of creepy crawlies were poured into the cages.

“Oh boy! Oh we’ve got lots of friends,” Caitlyn says in a teaser clip as Ant reveals that 30,000 cockroaches are piling in.

Garraway cuts an altogether less assured figure as she repeatedly screams while being exposed to the vast quantity of bugs – she certainly doesn’t look comfortable!

“What’s coming?” she screams before shouting “no, no, no!”

The pair may struggle to win food for camp with both stars coloured balls missing the bucket.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday 18 November at 9pm on ITV