David Tennant and Olivia Colman named hardest working actors in the UK

David Tennant has been named the UK’s hardest working actor – with his former Broadchurch co-star Olivia Colman the highest ranked actress on the list.

The pair were selected by a survey carried out by new streaming service BritBox – with other stars such as Martin Clunes, Sir David Jason and Dame Julie Walters coming narrowly behind.

The survey, which was led by statistician Geoff Ellis, looked at 100 TV stars from across the nation, with each having been nominated for at least one BAFTA or National Television Award in the last 10 years.

The top 10 was rounded out by Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench, James Nesbitt, Steve Coogan and Sean Bean.

Criteria taken into account in assembling the list included the versatility of each actor and the number of appearances they have made.

Tennant recently starred in Good Omens alongside Michael Sheen, while his other performances have included roles in Jessica Jones and his much-praised turn as the 10th Doctor on Doctor Who.

Meanwhile Colman, who is currently starring as Queen Elizabeth II in the third series of The Crown, has appeared in a host of roles across TV and film, winning an Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sean Bean was named the actor most likely to suffer an on-screen death – in addition to ranking first for having the most star power.

Reemah Sakaan, group director for ITV subscription video on-demand, said: “This list highlights a small selection of the top talent in the UK and we’re excited that our fans can enjoy many of the actors’ much-loved classics and more recent work on the service.”