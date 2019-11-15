When does Roadkill starring Hugh Laurie air on BBC One?

From comic roles to turns playing an irritable medical genius in House and a sinister arms dealer in BBC1’s The Night Manger, there’s not much Hugh Laurie can’t put his considerable acting talents to. His latest role will see Laurie play a narcissistic Conservative minister, in a brand new political thriller by David Hare (The Hours).

Here’s everything you need to know about Roadkill…

When is Roadkill on TV?

Filming hasn’t yet commenced on the BBC1 four-part thriller, so we’d guess not until sometime in 2020.

What is Roadkill about?

Hugh Laurie plays Peter Laurence, a self-made Conservative minister who “embod[ies] the fictional future of the Conservative party”.

Charismatic and self-interested, Peter is hit by a series of public revelations about his private life and his work as a minister. However, Peter is untroubled by guilt as he attempts to out-run his enemies and his past, with his eyes on the ultimate political prize…

All four episodes will be helmed by Line of Duty director Michael Keillor, while the series is written by screenwriter David Hare (Collateral, The Reader).

“I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor,” Hare said. “I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power.

“Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC1.”

Who stars in Roadkill?

Comic-turned-dramatic actor Hugh Laurie plays ruthless politician Peter Laurence. Laurie is known for a wide variety of roles, ranging from comic turns in Blackadder and Jeeves and Wooster, to Veep, The Night Manager and his Emmy-winning role in House.

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory has been cast as the Prime Minister, Dawn Ellison.

They will be joined by a host of stars including Dublin Murders’ Sarah Greene, Poldark’s Pip Torrens, Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and Miranda’s Patricia Hodge.

Other names include Saskia Reeves (Us), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water, Capital).

Is there a trailer for Roadkill?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.