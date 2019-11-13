Accessibility Links

  4. Simon Cowell invites Greg James to join X Factor: Celebrity

Simon Cowell invites Greg James to join X Factor: Celebrity

The mogul has said that the Radio 1 DJ would be "more than welcome" on the show

(BBC)

X Factor: Celebrity is currently in the midst of its first run – but Simon Cowell is already touting famous faces for possible appearances in future series.

Speaking at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday, Cowell suggested that Greg James would be a good fit for the show – although he might need to spend some cash on a voice coach first.

James has been using his Breakfast show to encourage listeners to send in funny auditions to Cowell – after he noticed that the show has a WhatsApp number that auditions can be sent in to for the upcoming X Factor: The Band.

And James even sent in an audition to Cowell himself – in which he sings well-known hymn I Danced in the Morning (Lord of the Dance).

Cowell told reporters that he’d sent James a note saying that he could recommend a vocal coach – and claimed that the Radio 1 DJ would make for a good contestant on the show.

He said: “He’s more than welcome! He will need a few vocal lessons but he’s more than welcome. He’s a good guy, he gets it.”

Cowell recently announced plans to scrap the planned X Factor: All Stars series with another new format to search for a new girl group or boy band.

X Factor: The Band will air in December, and aims to find a new group “in record-breaking time”.

