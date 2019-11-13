Accessibility Links

When is Craith/Hidden Series 2 on TV? What’s it about?

The hit crime drama shot in both Welsh and English is returning to screens soon

Sian Reese-Williams and Rhodri Meilir in Hidden (BBC, EH)

Set nine months after the events of series one, Craith (also known by its English title Hidden) is a dark Welsh drama that tells the story of a shocking murder.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second series of Craith/Hidden…

When is Craith/Hidden back on TV?

Craith will initially air in Welsh on S4C, a broadcaster widely available in Wales and accessible in the UK on Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media, on Sunday 17th November 2019.

An English language version known as Hidden will be shown on BBC One Wales at a later date.

Who is in Craith/Hidden series two?

Siân Reese-Williams will return in the lead role as DCI Cadi John, opposite Siôn Alun Davies as DS Owen Vaughan.

The second series will see a trio of young performers join the cast in antagonistic roles.

Annes Elwy (Little Women) will play Mia, a disturbed teenager who gets a kick out of manipulating people and has a bad relationship with her mother.

Little Women – Annes Elwy as Beth March
Annes Elwy in the BBC’s Little Women

Steffan Cennydd takes the role of Connor, a 16-year-old boy who moves to the area to escape his physically abusive father, only to fall in with Mia who proves to be a bad influence.

Last but not least, Siôn Eifion has been cast as Lee, Mia’s cousin struggling with a toxic home life who feels he has always lived in her shadow.

What is Craith/Hidden about?

After the body of a former teacher is discovered in a house on an estate in the mining town of Blaenau Ffestiniog, DCI John and DS Vaughan are called in to investigate the case.

Three local youths, Mia, Connor and Lee, are suspected to be involved in the murder, but the case becomes even murkier when rumours about the victim’s previous misdeeds come to light.

Alongside their work on the case, Craith/Hidden series two will also delve into the personal lives of DCI John and DS Vaughan, the former coping with the recent death of her father and the latter getting to grips with caring for his newborn baby.

Where is Craith/Hidden filmed?

The noir drama is filmed largely on location in Blaenau Ffestiniog, a town located in North Wales that showcases the mountains and slate quarries of the area.

DCI John lives in a unique house that is cut off from the Welsh mainland. This setting is filmed on the Menai Strait, a narrow stretch of water that separates Anglesey from the rest of Wales.

