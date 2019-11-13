Coronation Street writer suggests soap could move to seven episodes a week

Coronation Street could be the latest soap to start airing seven times a week – after a writer suggested that such a move might be inevitable.

Advertisement

The ITV soap currently broadcasts six episodes every week – with double bills on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – but now it could be following Emmerdale in upping its output.

Writer Ellen Taylor told The Sun that the crew were already struggling with the workload of producing six episodes, and that increasing this further would likely put extra strain on the team.

She said: “Increased volume isn’t always a good thing. It’s a lot more work for everyone. It’s great for more Corrie, but is it best in the long run? I don’t know.

“We’re never going to go back down. Emmerdale are already at seven episodes so you know it’s going to happen at some point.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She added that extra episodes means the storyline has to be ramped up very quickly and that it involves increasing the size of both the cast and the set.

Advertisement

She said: “When it’s six episodes a week you have to ramp everything up more for the next Monday and I think it makes the story telling more heightened – you’ve got to have more dramatic moments because you’ve got to keep hooking the viewers in and I’m not sure that’s always a good thing.”