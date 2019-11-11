Game of Thrones coffee cup case takes another twist as Varys denies responsibility

The mysterious case of the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup has taken another twist, days after Conleth Hill denied responsibility for the blunder.

The case, which concerns a disposable coffee cup that viewers noticed had erroneously made it onto the screen as Winterfell’s heroes celebrated the Night’s Kings defeat, has been a hot topic among former cast members since the series was brought to a close in May.

And it looked like the case had been solved once and for all after Hill, who played Varys on the show, was accused of being the culprit by Emilia Clarke during a talk show appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

But Hill – who recently appeared in BBC One’s Dublin Murders – has now had his say on the incident, and has suggested that Clarke’s account is in fact inaccurate.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, the Irish actor said: “I would need to have had Mr Man arms to leave a coffee cup there. I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me.

“You know, there’s no proof that I did it. So accuse away!

“I’m just not making any comments until I have a lawyer . . . It definitely wasn’t product placement!”

Clarke has not yet spoken out to defend her previous claims, but it looks like the case is no closer to being put to bed, so perhaps we’ll never know!