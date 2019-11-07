Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Taskmaster could be set for BBC One move as Dave risks losing hit show

Taskmaster could be set for BBC One move as Dave risks losing hit show

It's long been rumoured that the irreverent panel show wouldn't be returning to Dave following the conclusion of its ninth series

Taskmaster - Series 6 - Greg Davies and Alex Horne

Rumours have long circulated that Taskmaster wouldn’t be returning to Dave for a 10th series – and it’s now been suggested that the show could be about to jump ship to the BBC.

Advertisement

According to Broadcast, BBC One is in pole position to obtain the rights to the format after discussions between Avalon and UKTV stalled.

Several other channels – including Channel 4 – have been credited with an interest in the irreverent panel show, but it now looks like BBC One is the most likely destination.

The show has been one of Dave’s biggest hits since it first made its way on to our screens in 2014, and would undoubtedly be seen as a big loss for UKTV and Dave if the rights were to transfer to the BBC.

Many of the country’s most respected comedians – including James Acaster and Bob Mortimer – have appeared on the show, in which participants are handed a series of unusual and humorous challenges to complete by host Greg Davies.

The ninth series, which drew to a close last night and was won by Ed Gamble, frequently attracted an audience of more than a million viewers per episode.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has approached Avalon for comment but has not received a response.

Tags

All about Taskmaster

Taskmaster - Series 6 - Greg Davies and Alex Horne
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Taskmaster - Series 6 - Greg Davies and Alex Horne

Car Share, Love Island and Inbetweeners stars join Taskmaster series 8

Greg Davies (Getty)

Who is Greg Davies?

ATYPICAL_201_Unit_00201R

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Taskmaster S7 Picture Shows: (L-R) Rhod Gilbert, Kerry Godliman, Phil Wang, Greg Davies, Alex Horne, James Acaster and Jessica Knappett (UKTV)

Dave channel to drop adverts to air male depression awareness film