Revenge set for reboot four years after ending

It might have only been away from our screens for four years – but American drama series Revenge looks set for a comeback.

The ABC show, which starred Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe in its original run from 2011-2015, will once again be helmed by series creator and executive producer Mike Kelley.

According to Deadline, the reboot will be co-written by Kelley and writer-producer Joe Fazzio and will focus on a young Latinx immigrant who hopes to take revenge against the pharmaceutical dynasty she blames for her mother’s death.

It’s been reported that a favourite character from the show’s previous run will return for the new series – but the identity of that character is being kept under wraps for now.

As things stand, the series is still in the very early stages of development, and it’s understood that no actors are attached as yet.

The original four seasons of the show told the story of Amanda Clarke as she took revenge against a wealthy family who had betrayed her father.

The series was broadcast on E4 in the UK, although it remains to be seen whether they will pick up the rights for the new season.