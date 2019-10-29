Flirty Dancing series 2: When does Channel 4’s dating show return? Everything you need to know

Love is in the air again – and on the dancefloor. Channel 4’s feel-good reality series Flirty Dancing is set to return for a second series, in an earlier time-slot.

Hosted by choreographer Ashley Banjo, Flirty Dancing puts its own spin on the classic blind date format: potential couples are separated from the start, and work with Banjo to create a unique dance, which tries to express their personalities and relationship needs.

Then, at each episode’s climax, the couple meet, and – without exchanging a word – perform their dance together. Afterwards, they must decide whether or not they would like a second (presumably more loquacious) date.

Sarah Lazenby, head of Features and Formats at Channel 4, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the joy of Flirty Dancing back to Channel 4, at an earlier time slot so that all the family can enjoy the timeless romance it evokes.”

“Curated, once again, by the warm hearted giant Ashley Banjo, we hope this series will create some more rom com magic for the small screen.”

Find out more details below…

When is Flirty Dancing on TV?

Flirty Dancing will air weekly on Channel 4, beginning on 8pm on Friday 8th November 2019.

The second series will contain six hour-long episodes – one more than the first – as well as a special one-off celebrity episode in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The celebrity guests have not yet been announced.

Who is Ashley Banjo?

Ashley Banjo started out as a founding member of the dance group Diversity, who won ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Subsequently, he has moved towards higher-profile presenting gigs, and has been a judge on several television dancing contests, including Got to Dance, Dance Dance Dance, and Dancing on Ice – a position he has held since 2018.

Ahead of the new series, Banjo said: “I loved working with our singles last year, creating something special for each of them and watching the sparks fly.

“For me the show provides an incredibly unique experience for people to meet through dance, and it is so rewarding (as well as nerve-racking!) to watch it all play out. I can’t wait to help create some romance for all our new hopeful daters.”

What happens in the new series?

Much like in the first, the second series of Flirty Dancing will feature amorous pairs dancing in cinematic locations around the UK.

Contestants this year include 23-year-old Kerry, a country music fan who is matched with Jordan, a 26-year-old musical and cheerleading coach.

Episode one also features Nife, a customer care advisor, who takes to the dancefloor with retail assistant Shaun.

How do you apply to be on Flirty Dancing?

Any singletons hoping to La-La-Land a date can apply online, at channel4.com/takepart.

What’s the deal with the American remake?

Flirty Dancing’s first series proved so successful for Channel 4 that a deal was soon struck to commission an American remake. The series, also called Flirty Dancing, will be hosted by Jenna Dewan and broadcast on Fox.

Putting their own distinctly American twist on the format, the re-tooled version will see each contestant dance with two different prospective partners before choosing at the end which one they want to see again.

The series will air next year, with a date still to be confirmed.