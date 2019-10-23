When is Gogglebox: Celebrity Special for SU2C on TV?

Gogglebox will return for a one-off celebrity special, in aid of the charity campaign Stand Up To Cancer.

The popular Channel 4 reality series, which takes the idea of the armchair punditry to its logical extreme, will bring in a roster of celebs to make light of some of the week’s TV. The broadcaster has suggested the hour-long special will feature some “very famous faces”.

Previous celebrity-themed editions of the programme have seen guests ranging from former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher to Tottenham footballers Dele Alli and Eric Dier. Danny and Dani Dyer, and One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have also featured on the programme.

Find out everything you need to know about the episode below…

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on TV?

The special will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, 25th October 2019.

One hour later, at 10pm, Channel 4 will also broadcast a special Stand Up To Cancer episode of The Last Leg, featuring Kathy Burke and a hirsute Adam Hill.

Both programmes will also be available to watch on demand on 4OD after broadcast.

Who will appear in it?

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, the actors and comedians behind Inside No. 9 and The League of Gentlemen, are two of the famous faces set to natter away in front of the telly.

“We are big Gogglebox fans and couldn’t be more chuffed to be on the sofa together,” said the duo. “We have slightly questionable telly tastes but as it’s for an amazing cause hopefully the viewers will let it slide.”

The stars from the Celebrity Gogglebox series which aired earlier this year will also be returning: BBC Radio1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and his radio presenter son Roman, and Denise Van Outen with her partner Eddie Boxhall.

Fan-favourite Gogglebox regulars will be cracking wise from their sofas, including Pete and Sophie, the siblings from Blackpool, and close pals Jenny and Lee.

What’s everybody watching?

Although there has been no confirmation of what programmes the celebrities and Gogglebox regulars will watch, there are plenty of possibilities.

The X Factor: Celebrity is likely to feature, along with Channel 4’s much-talked-about documentary The Tribe Next Door, which follows former Gogglebox wit Scarlett Moffatt.

Announcing Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year, Channel 4 promised everything “from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week’s biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama.”

“Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debates and giving the audience the chance to share those ‘we said that!’ moment.”|

What is Stand Up To Cancer?

Stand Up To Cancer, sometimes shortened to SU2C, is a fundraising initiative helmed by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, which was launched in 2012.

Since then, the organisation has raised more than £62 million in the UK, providing funding for 52 clinical trials and projects which involve 11,000 cancer patients all over the country.