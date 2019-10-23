RuPaul announces Celebrity Drag Race

Just when you think that RuPaul’s Drag Race is running out of gas, they announce another spin off.

VHI in the US has confirmed that a celebrity edition of the drag queen competition will launch next year, with all-star contestants Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen and more lined up to mentor the celebrities in the Werk Room.

The new series will see 12 famous faces compete against each other with the aim of being crowned America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar. The line-up will be revealed closer to the air date.

Other names announced for the series are All-Stars 4 co-winners Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Mateo have also been lined up as mentors.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is currently in full swing on BBC3, with episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Over in North America, the original series is prepping its 12th season, while Drag Race: All Stars 5 has also been confirmed. And then there’s the upcoming Drag Race Canada…

It’s going to be a busy 2020 for the queen of drag queens…