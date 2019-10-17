This Country’s Daisy May Cooper to play a witch in new BBC comedy

Daisy May Cooper will be swapping rural England in the 21st century for East Anglia in the 1600s in a brand new comedy.

The This Country star has been confirmed to play a witch in new BBC Two comedy The Witchfinder.

Cooper will star opposite Tim Key, who plays a down-and-out witchfinder who captures a suspect as they embark on a road-free road trip through an England gripped by civil war, famine and plague.

The Witchfinder is set in 1647, where the fear of witchcraft is rife. Puritanical Christianity, deep-seated superstition and a willingness to scapegoat outsiders have created a tinderbox of suspicion in which few are safe. In this environment, witchfinding has flourished, as self-appointed witch experts achieve hero status by investigating accusations of witchery and extracting confessions.

The witchfinder in question (Key) transports a suspected witch (Cooper) to a trial in East Anglia in the belief that this could change his fortunes forever.

However, the witch he’s stuck with isn’t an ideal travelling companion – with her curiosity and coarse nature, the alleged witch often finds herself at loggerheads with her hunter as she begins to ask increasingly uncomfortable questions that turn what should be a straightforward journey into an all-out ordeal.

The series is written by Neil and Rob Gibbons, the writers and directors behind This Time with Alan Partridge.

Speaking about the new project, Cooper joked: “I cannot wait to be starring in The Witchfinder with the absolutely brilliant Tim Key. I’ve always wanted to be a witch, my mother says I’ve got the nose and chin hair for it.

“I dabbled a bit in witchcraft when I was in my teens and ended up accidentally inviting an incubus into my house. He was an absolute pr***.”

Key added: “I’m delighted to be working with the mercurially talented Gibbons brothers again, particularly on something set in 17th century England – which they seem to have a fairly loose grasp of – and am excited to do a road trip but on horses (I can’t ride a horse).

“I love the idea of Daisy May Cooper being a pissed-off witch anyway so the fact that I’m playing her antagonist is the icing on the cake. Can’t wait to saddle up.”