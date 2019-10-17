Sir Michael Caine and Rita Ora join Sky’s modern day Oliver Twist adaptation

Get ready for Twist and Dodge. It’s not a new move or tacky club night, they’re characters in a modern day adaption of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Raff Law will play the titular character alongside Rita Ora as street urchin Artful Dodger or ‘Dodge’ in the upcoming Sky co-production which will see Sir Michael Caine take on pick-pocket Fagin.

Twist will follow Oliver, an artist living on the streets in London, who gets caught up in a high stakes heist to steal a painting for Fagin, after getting involved with a gang of grifters led by Dodge.

The show boasts a stellar British cast including Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey who plays Fagin’s psychopathic business partner, Sikes.

Franz Drameh will play Batesey, Sophie Simnett will play Red and David Walliams will play Losberne.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on the iconic character of Sikes from Oliver Twist,” Headey said. “Flipping roles without apology or character softening is a brilliant way to breathe new life into established materials and bring it to new audiences.”

Sir Michael said: “Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him. I’m really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.”

Directed by Martin Owen, the film will go into production this autumn.

Twist will be available on Sky Cinema on the same day as its theatrical release.