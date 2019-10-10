Dannii Minogue voted best X Factor judge of all time 

It’s a ‘big fat yes’ from Dannii Minogue fans worldwide who have crowned the Aussie star the best ever X Factor judge.

Minogue, 47, fought off competition from talent show stalwart and head honcho, Simon Cowell, to take the title with nearly a fifth of the vote.

Minogue topped a global RadioTimes.com poll of over 4,300 people which saw Cowell rank second with 16.5 per cent and Sharon Osbourne round off the top three with 14.1 per cent.

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger, who will judge alongside Cowell on the upcoming X Factor: Celebrity, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

“Oh my God! That is so awesome and so surprising,” Minogue said of her new title. “A lot has happened on the show since I’ve been there. So many years have passed, but it’s incredible. I’m chuffed.”

Asked how Cowell might feel about missing the top spot, she added: “Probably not happy at all! As he’s been on it basically every year he would want to be the winner!”

Minogue was the first ever female judge to win The X Factor, and achieved the feat during her first stint on the panel in 2007 with Leon Jackson.

She took part in four series before calling it quits in 2010, and credits the show with opening her up to becoming a mother. She gave birth to son Ethan with her then partner, ex-professional rugby league player Kris Smith, in 2010.

“Mentoring kind of just really opened up this side of me,” she said. “I loved working with these teens and putting the time in and seeing how they evolve.

“It was before I had Ethan and I felt really maternal, and I’d never had that feeling before. And I think that opened me up to thinking, actually, I think I could be a mum, and that I want to do that. It snowballed into the greatest life experience ever.”

