Ardal O’Hanlon confirms Death In Paradise departure

Ardal O’Hanlon will leave the most dangerous island in the world in 2020 after confirming he has quit BBC drama Death in Paradise.

The Irish actor, who has played DI Jack Mooney since series six, has solved over 20 murder cases during his three year stint on the fictional island of Saint Marie, and will depart midway through the upcoming ninth series.

“I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney,” he said in a statement. “It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

“However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”

Details surrounding his departure are being kept under wraps, but we can expect him to be replaced by a new lead detective at some point in series nine, which will air in January 2020.

The show has already been commissioned for a 10th series – but we still don’t know who will be heading the drama up after Ardal departs…