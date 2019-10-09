When is The Wall on TV? Who’s the host? How does the game show work?

Fans who spend their Saturday nights in waiting for Strictly Come Dancing are likely to have seen a trailer for The Wall, the frankly bizarre upcoming quiz show fronted by Danny Dyer.

Advertisement

The hugely popular programme, which originated in America and is now being shown in 25 countries, sees contestants work together to try and win a big money prize.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But the so-called wall is not all benevolent, with the four-storey high machine also capable of taking money away from our pairings. As Dyer warns us in the trailer: “The Wall gives…The Wall TAKES AWAY.”

Here is everything you need to know about The Wall…

What time is The Wall on TV?

The first of The Wall’s six episodes launches Saturday 12th October at 8.35pm on BBC 1. At 55 minutes long, it’s a fairly meaty watch.

The episodes were filmed back to back in September this year in a studio in Warsaw, Poland.

Who is the host of The Wall?

As mentioned previously, Danny Dyer is The Wall’s frontman – a departure from his usual hard man acting roles.

It’s as a big a surprise to Dyer as it is to us.

“I thought they were on drugs!” he said in a recent interview. “Really, you want me to do a gameshow, filmed in Poland? I was very confused by it all, to be honest. But I watched the American version and I thought you know what, let’s have a go…”

In another odd twist, Angela Rippon will be alongside Dyer – or at least, her voice will – to ask the questions of our contestants.

How does The Wall work?

Not dissimilar to ITV’s Tipping Point, The Wall sees contestants work in pairs as balls quickly fall through The Wall, which works like a penny machine in an arcade.

The balls then land in slots at the bottom representing different cash amounts – which can be added, or subtracted to their scores.

Advertisement

The Wall continues Saturdays on BBC One