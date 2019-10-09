Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Kevin McHale – Glee star who is ready for The X Factor: Celebrity

Meet Kevin McHale – Glee star who is ready for The X Factor: Celebrity

The US star will sing to win over Simon Cowell on the celeb spin-off

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Kevin McHale. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

All round talent Kevin McHale is about to finally return to British TV.

Advertisement

Without his ‘Glee Club’ this time, Kevin will appear alongside a multitude of other personalities on The X Factor: Celebrity with the advantage of having more than a decade’s experience singing and even dancing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the US star:

Meet Kevin McHale

Age: 31

Job: Actor, singer

Twitter: @druidDUDE

Instagram: kevinmchale

The X Factor category: Overs

Where you might have seen Kevin McHale

Kevin played paraplegic guitarist and singer Artie musical teen drama Glee, appearing in over 100 episodes. It’s also worth remembering that during that time, he appeared in the music video for Katy Perry’s Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) along with Glee co-star Darren Criss.

He’s appeared in a number of British shows since Glee wrapped in 2015, including Celebrity Juice, Sunday Brunch and even hosted the first three series of panel show Virtually Famous on E4.

He went on to play the late American activist Bobbi Campbell in the ABC miniseries When We Rise, chronicling the progression of LGBT rights since 1969.

How much singing experience does he have?

In the mid-2000s Kevin co-founded boy band NLT (Not Like Them) and released a handful of songs before they split in 2009. That same year, he began a near-six-year stint as a member of the ‘Glee Club’, performing a variety of tracks including a hugely popular cover of Journey’s Don’t Stop Belevin’, which has been played during numerous shows with the rest of the Glee cast.

This year he’s been doing more of his own music, so it’s only fitting that he joins the cast of The X Factor: Celebrity.

Advertisement

The X Factor: Celebrity is on ITV, Saturday at 8:35pm

Tags

All about The X Factor: Celebrity

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th October 2019 From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: Kevin McHale. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Hayley Hasselhoff

Meet Hayley Hasselhoff – the reality star taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity

Raising Dion

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

X factor the stars

Who is taking part in X Factor: All Stars?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours