Jed Mercurio reveals when Line of Duty might be back for series six

Line of Duty could be back sooner than we’d expected – because showrunner Jed Mercurio has revealed he’s aiming to get series six on our screens “sometime in 2020”.

Advertisement

The last time fans saw AC-12’s Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) was in the dramatic series five finale, which aired in May 2019.

Last time around, we had a two-year wait for series five while Mercurio worked on his hugely-successful BBC drama Bodyguard. But it seems nothing is standing in the way of Line of Duty series six.

Asked about the air date, Mercurio told RadioTimes.com: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year. But that’s not something that we’re able to confirm.”

As for when production might begin, he said: “That’s something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place.”

The previous three series of Line of Duty have begun in March.

Advertisement

But if things are currently “at the planning stage”, would it still be possible to get everything done before spring 2020 – or could we be looking at a launch date later in the year? And will we soon find out about any exciting guest stars?