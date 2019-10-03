I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is coming to Salford

If you’ve ever envied the contestants on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! you’re in luck: ITV will recreate the reality series for a new theme park in Salford.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will be an indoor visitor attraction “offering a multi-sensory adrenaline adventure” with replicas of Base Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock.

ITV says that visitors won’t have to come into contact with live animals or insects, but that they are working out how creepy crawlies will be incorporated into the experience, with some more adventurous fans of the show likely to be keen to test their mettle in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

The experience will be packed neatly into a 90-minute “action package challenge” featuring zipwires, parachute drops and climbing walls, with visitors tasked with collecting the famous yellow stars with the aim of being crowned king or queen of the jungle.

James Penfold, Controller of Partnerships for ITV said: “It brings together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences as a great example of our More than TV strategy.”

I’m A Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will be part of the new Watergardens development next to the Lowry Outlet Mall in Salford, Greater Manchester.

The reality series will return later this year, with Ant McPartlin making his comeback after a year away, after Holly Willoughby stepped in to replace him for the 2018 run.

Advertisement

Names rumoured to be heading for a stint in the jungle camp include Ulrika Jonnson and Duncan James.