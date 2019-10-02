Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Jenny Ryan? Meet The Chase star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Who is Jenny Ryan? Meet The Chase star competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chase’s Vixen swaps professional quizzing for a more lyrical turn

Jenny Ryan - The X Factor: Celebrity

Jenny Ryan has made a career from knowledge and trivia, most notably as ‘the Vixen’ on ITV’s The Chase. But now, instead of turning up the heat on hopeful contestants, she’ll become one – on the upcoming season of The X Factor: Celebrity.

Advertisement

Meet Jenny Ryan…

Age: 37

Job: Professional quizzer

Twitter: @jenlion

The X Factor category: Overs

Where have I seen Jenny Ryan before?

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: (l-r) Chasers Jenny ÔThe VixenÕ Ryan, Mark ÔThe BeastÕ Labbett, Host Bradley Walsh, Shaun ÔThe BarristerÕ Wallace, Anne ÒThe GovernessÓ Hegerty, and Paul Ô'The Sinnerman'Õ Sinha © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Probably crushing the dreams of contestants on The Chase, as she breezes through Bradley Walsh’s questions. You may have also spotted her being a clever clogs on University Challenge and Mastermind.

Behind the scenes, Ryan’s also worked on The Weakest Link and QI as a researcher and writer. So, probably the best person to ask what the difference is between glissando and vibrato.

Can Jenny Ryan sing?

It certainly seems that way – years spent doing karaoke in Bolton doesn’t immediately suggest that we’re looking at the next Adele, but there’s evidence that Ryan can hold a tune. Appropriately enough, this evidence comes from an impromptu rendition of ‘Making Your Mind Up’ on The Chase, which is a sentence we never expected to type.

But it doesn’t end there – Ryan sings and plays ukulele with the band Nanukes of the North.

Advertisement

Ryan has also showcased her singing talent on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, with one ‘TV insider’ telling The Sun, “If people are surprised by the name, they’ll be even more taken aback by just how good Jenny’s voice is. She might just turn out to be the dark horse of Celebrity X Factor.”

Tags

All about The Chase

Jenny Ryan - The X Factor: Celebrity
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

martin-bashir

Who is Martin Bashir? Meet the journalist competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

X factor the stars

Who is taking part in X Factor: All Stars?

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours