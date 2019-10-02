How to watch Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – what’s it about and is it on Netflix?

Posh accents aside, Jack Whitehall could not be more different from his father. Jack is goofy, amiable and outgoing; Michael Whitehall, the retired theatrical agent with a dry wit, is conservative, apprehensive and particular. In this Netflix original, the duo travel to far-flung locations in Southeast Asia and and Eastern Europe where they experience new things, meet new people, and push their boundaries—as well as each other’s buttons.

Where can I watch Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father?

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father is a Netflix original and available on the streaming service.

How many seasons of Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father are there?

Two six-episode seasons of the series have been released so far.

What is Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father about?

In 2009, actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, then in his early 20s, abandoned his gap year early after a friend’s motorcycle accident and learning of his own success in a comedy competition. It would prove a fruitful decision — that year marked the first of Whitehall’s many appearances on popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and Would I Lie to You. By 2012, Whitehall had sold out the Apollo, set a Guinness World Record, and co-created and starred in his own hit show, BBC Three’s Bad Education.

Looking for a new challenge — and a premise for a new series — Jack turned back to his abandoned gap year and decided to pick up where he left off, this time with a TV crew and his 77-year-old father Michael Whitehall in tow.

The elder Whitehall, Jack told Chortle, is the kind of “everything phobic” person who once booked a hotel room for himself whilst on a family camping holiday.

“He intended to stay with us in the tent…but when he saw the toilet facilities he decided he was going to book into a hotel down the road…we had this bizarre holiday where me, my mum, brother and sister would just see him for lunches and dinners and then go back to the campsite.”

The series follows the duo as they travel through Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, discovering new things about the world around them — and each other. As it turns out, Jack isn’t the only funny man in the family.

Where have Jack Whitehall and his father visited?

In series one, Jack and Michael travel to Southeast Asia, starting in Bangkok and making their way around Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Along the journey, they take part in a Full Moon Party, go sea kayaking and acquire a doll named Winston.

Series two sees Michael and Jack embarking on a tour across Eastern Europe, riding beer bikes in Hungary, learning Ukrainian military tactics and meeting Jack’s favourite Eurovision band in Moldova.

Will Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father return to TV?

Yes! Series three, which filmed earlier this year, will see Jack and Michael explore America. While no release date has been announced, at least one episode already sounds like a classic: while appearing on US late-night show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jack let slip that he managed to trick his dad into seeing Magic Mike when the pair were in Las Vegas: