How to watch Father Ted – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Father Ted is an iconic British-made Channel 4 sitcom about Irish Catholic priests on the remote, and fictional, Craggy Island.

Father Ted Crilly, played by Dermot Morgan, is a priest servicing the remote island parish, off the west coast of Ireland. He lives with childlike understudy, Father Dougal McGuire, played artfully by Ardal O’Hanlon and violent alcoholic, Father Jack Hackett, played by Frank Kelly. Pauline McLynn also stars as overworked house-keeper, Mrs. Doyle.

Where can I watch Father Ted?

Father Ted is available on All4, Channel 4’s online on demand service. It’s also available via Amazon Prime Video for Amazon Prime members and all three series’ are available on DVD.

Who wrote Father Ted?

Writers Graham Linehan and Arthur Matthews have gone on to have success on other comedic projects, with Matthews penning Toast of London and Linehan writing The IT Crowd and Black Books.

Father Ted won multiple awards including the BAFTA award for Best Comedy in 1996 and 1999. The sitcom was ranked second in The Radio Times list of The Greatest British Sitcoms, with Fawlty Towers having taken the top spot. The three priests inspired a cult following and there remains a market for Father Ted tourism, largely around shooting locations in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland.

How many seasons are there of Father Ted?

There are three series’ of Father Ted, totalling 25 episodes. They’re typically 25 minutes long, with the Christmas special A Christmassy Ted at 55 minutes.

When was Father Ted made?

The first series of Father Ted was released in April 1995. The final episode aired in May 1998. Morgan had passed away in February of that year.

Why did Father Ted end?

Frank Kelly told The Irish Mirror that Morgan “barely passed the medical tests to be available to make the last series”. Dermot Morgan tragically died shortly after recording the final episode of Father Ted, aged 45.

Will there ever be another series of Father Ted?

There have been multiple discussions about a US re-make of Father Ted. However, show creator, Graham Linehan, branded the plans “ridiculous”.

In June 2018 Linehan revealed that he and Matthews had written a musical theatre instalment of Father Ted entitled, Pope Ted: The Father Ted Musical.

Is there a trailer for Father Ted?

This clip offers a taste of what to expect on your televisual journey to Craggy Island.