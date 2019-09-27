Meghan Trainor joins The Voice UK as Jennifer Hudson quits

Jennifer Hudson has confirmed she is leaving The Voice UK.

As previously suggested by RadioTimes.com, commitments around film roles mean the actor and singer won’t be able to continue as a coach on the ITV talent show – along with her part in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Cats, she is to play Aretha Franklin in a biopic slated for 2020.

Her replacement is another US pop star, and the second most famous Meghan with an H: Meghan Trainor. The All About That Bass singer tweeted on Friday that she would be joining will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs as a coach on the show for the new series next year.

“I can’t wait!” she wrote, followed by some crying face and heart eye emoji action.

Trainor added, via a press release from ITV: “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”

Hudson also officially bowed out of her role via tweet.

“I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for The Voice UK this season due to filming commitments here in the States,” she wrote. “I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for Cats and Respect! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time.”

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2020