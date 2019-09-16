Accessibility Links

Exclusive first look at The Accident with Sarah Lancashire

The new four-part Channel 4 drama sees a Welsh town torn apart

Sarah Lancashire - The Accident (channel 4)

BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne returns with The Accident – an upcoming Channel 4 drama which follows a town torn apart by a catastrophic collapse.

The four-part drama sees Sarah Lancashire (who previously worked with Thorne in Kiri) lead an all-star cast as Polly, the wife of a local politician who champions a large construction project which serves as a beacon of hope for a small and mostly forgotten Welsh town.

However, the project quickly turns sour when an explosion on-site sees the construction collapse – killing several members of the community, including children, and leaving the town devastated.

Polly and her husband (played by Mark Lewis Jones, who recently starred in Chernobyl) find themselves struggling after it emerges their rebellious daughter Leona (Jade Croot) had broken in to the site on the day of the explosion, and is now left with a lifelong disability.

As grief, anger and fury tear the community apart, Polly must stand strong to try and discover the truth behind the accident – no matter how challenging it is to hear.

The Accident also stars BAFTA- winner Sidse Babbett Knudssen (Westworld), Royal Television Society award-winner Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It, No Offence) Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve), Eiry Thomas (Keeping Faith), Genevieve Barr (Press) and Shaun Parkes (Line of Duty).

The Accident is coming soon to Channel 4

