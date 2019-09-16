Strictly Come Dancing’s Mike Bushell put dance teacher in hospital with moves

He’s famously not too clever on his feet, having memorably fell into a pool of water mid-interview – and it seems Strictly Come Dancing star Mike Bushell won’t have better luck on the dance floor.

The 53-year-old has admitted that he once took down a dance teacher while practising his moves.

“When I was younger I thought I’d like to do a degree in performing arts, so I went to a college for an interview and was asked to follow the teacher and do a series of moves,” he told Radio Times magazine.

“I kicked my legs in the air and took her down – she had to go to A&E.”

But Bushell said there was “no way” his troubled dance past would deter him from Strictly.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said. “I’m used to taking a lot of stick – so nothing worries me, really.

“Although I don’t want to frighten the nation by getting my chest out. It’s a family show.”

Professional dancer Katya Jones said she is thrilled to be partnered with “perfect” Bushell, and even teased a memorable dance to beat her salsa to Gangnam Style with Ed Balls.

“I’m excited about teaching him how to dance – I mean, what a student!” she said. “We’re here to create some iconic moves.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at 7pm on BBC One. Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine, out now