The Great Pottery Throw Down heading to Channel 4 with Melanie Sykes

We kiln believe it...

Melanie Sykes

Calling all pottery fans: we have smashing news. Channel 4 has picked up The Great Pottery Throw Down for a brand new series, with presenter Melanie Sykes taking over hosting duties from Radio 2’s Sara Cox.

Created by Love Productions and formerly broadcast on BBC2, the ten-part series will follow 12 contestants, all potty about pottery, and all hoping to impress with their most imaginative ceramics.

Joining Sykes will be returning judge and master potter Keith Brymer Jones and new judge and award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke.

Sykes said: “I am so pleased to have been asked to present The Great Pottery Throw Down. I am a huge fan of art in all its forms and love being around creative people. It’s such a feel good, inspiring show and it is an honour and a thrill to be working on it.”

Pryke added: “I was thrilled to be asked to be a judge for The Great Pottery Throw Down.  Its such brilliant programme for championing pottery and I’m delighted to be joining the team.  I love ceramics and the show has been really influential in getting people switched on and interested in pottery. It’s an exciting show to watch and I can’t wait to find out who Britain’s best home potter is going to be!”

The Great Pottery Throw Down will air next year on Channel 4 and More4

All about The Great Pottery Throw Down

Programme Name: Great Pottery Throw Down - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Keith Brymer Jones, Sara Cox, Kate Malone - (C) Love Productions - Photographer: Mark Bourdillon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

