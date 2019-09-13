The locals are revolting in Britannia season 2 first look

No offence to the people of Britannia but they really are revolting in these first-look images – exclusive to RadioTimes.com – of the upcoming second series of Sky Atlantic’s historical fantasy-drama.

Judging by the pics, Mackenzie Crook’s Harka – aka the Dead Man – is leading a bloody raid on the Roman invaders’ camp, and David Morrissey’s General Aulus Plautius could be among the casualties…

Harka is kind of the evil twin to Mackenzie Crook’s other Britannia character Veran, leader of the Druids. Although, could it be that even the Dead Man has a softer side?

Meanwhile, it seems that Cait (Eleanor Worthington Cox) – the young woman prophesied to be the saviour of Britannia from the invaders – will at some point also reach their camp. Will that spell more trouble for the Romans? Or for Cait…?

Britannia season 2 begins on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 7th November