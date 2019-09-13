Accessibility Links

The locals are revolting in Britannia season 2 first look

The Romans could be in trouble as we meet Mackenzie Crook's second character - Harka, the Dead Man - and some of his delightful followers

Rellik

No offence to the people of Britannia but they really are revolting in these first-look images – exclusive to RadioTimes.com – of the upcoming second series of Sky Atlantic’s historical fantasy-drama.

Judging by the pics, Mackenzie Crook’s Harka – aka the Dead Man – is leading a bloody raid on the Roman invaders’ camp, and David Morrissey’s General Aulus Plautius could be among the casualties…

Rellik
Britannia
Britannia-2

Harka is kind of the evil twin to Mackenzie Crook’s other Britannia character Veran, leader of the Druids. Although, could it be that even the Dead Man has a softer side?

Britannia
Britannia

Meanwhile, it seems that Cait (Eleanor Worthington Cox) – the young woman prophesied to be the saviour of Britannia from the invaders – will at some point also reach their camp. Will that spell more trouble for the Romans? Or for Cait…?

Britannia-3
    
Britannia-3634Edit
Britannia season 2 begins on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 7th November

