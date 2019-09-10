Doctor Who fans may have been using the wrong episode titles for decades

What do you call the formative episodes of BBC sci-fi classic Doctor Who? It might seem like an easy question to answer – they have names, after all – but one Doctor Who author and fan has now revealed that exactly WHAT some serials of Who’s classic series are called is up for dispute.

Confused? Well, apparently all Whovians have been too for the last half-century. You see, according to Jonathan Morris – an author of multiple Who books, audio plays and a longtime fan of the series’ history who recently unearthed the Dutch Dalek Scandal – records suggest that a lot of Doctor Who’s earliest serials starring the First and Second Doctors have been misnamed for decades.

Morris argued that, based on shooting scripts, Radio Times listings (you’re welcome) and some onscreen title cards, a huge collection of classic episodes (for example The Savages, The Macra Terror, The Mind Robber and The Web of Fear) originally started with the prefix “Doctor Who and…” despite no-one actually using that nomenclature today.

Still confused? OK, we’d better let him explain it himself on Twitter…

Let's look at the evidence. Where do we get the story titles from? What's seen on screen (and heard!), the scripts and other paperwork, and the Radio Times. Let's look at the Radio Times first. What did they call the stories from Dr Who and The Savages onwards? — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

AFAIK they *never* used a Doctor Who: Title formulation. pic.twitter.com/2CRXWk6d6X — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

The first story to be previewed in the Radio Times where the story title is without the 'Doctor Who and the' formulation is The War Games. pic.twitter.com/VDI2fEZZ2v — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

The Moonbase

Dr. Who and the Macra Terror**

The Faceless Ones

The Evil of the Daleks

The Tomb of the Cybermen

Dr. Who and the Abominable Snowmen

The Ice Warriors

The Enemy of the World***

Dr. Who and the Web of Fear**

Doctor Who and Fury from the Deep**** — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

* also Doctor Who and the White Savages

** Only on the inside pages, not on the title page.

*** also The Enemy of the State.

**** No, this isn't a typo, it's like that for all 6 episodes. — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

But then you have the on-screen evidence like the end of The OK Corrall (see earlier) and the next week captions like 'Next week: DR. WHO and the ICE WARRIORS' and the specially-filmed trailer for 'Doctor Who and the Web of Fear'. https://t.co/dvNT0DmPFj — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

But that brings me to the fourth, and I think, most compelling pillar of my argument, which is the titles of the stories themselves. There are no titles like 'Galaxy Four' or 'Marco Polo'. They are all designed to work in the 'Doctor Who and the' formulation. — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

Which suggests two things. That the Pertwee story Doctor Who and the Silurians should really be called Doctor Who and the Doctor Who and the Silurians. No, I'm joking. It just suggests that it's title is perfectly fine and not a mistake, thankyouverymuch. pic.twitter.com/kHANfHGJS8 — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

And secondly, that those early Target novelisations had the titles right all along. ???? pic.twitter.com/z6c9yPhZk3 — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) September 10, 2019

Phew! Long thread over.

Put simply, this run of Doctor Who episodes is so confusingly and inconsistently named, we’d probably need a Time Lord ourselves to iron it all out and set the record straight. Assuming Gallifrey has access to IMDB and Wikipedia to make edits anyway.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020