Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips “forced into a horrendous physical state” for cliffhanger

**WARNING: Spoilers for Peaky Blinders episode 4 below**

Peaky Blinders season five is proving to be the most tense yet, with the fourth episode’s cliffhanger seeing one of the Shelby’s having potentially been killed – by one of their own.

Advertisement

Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) was seconds away from killing her husband Arthur (played by Paul Anderson) before she was shot by Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory).

Her sudden urge to murder her spouse came after she discovered he had battered a Quaker man who she had confided in about her relationship with Arthur.

Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Peaky Blinders and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Whether this really is the end of Linda remains to be seen – and Phillips is keeping quiet – but she has opened up about filming the “horrendous” scene.

“That evening was a night shoot and I’ve never been so cold in my life,” she told Digital Spy. “The place that they chose to shoot that scene was on a bridge and it became this horrendous wind tunnel of ice cold air and I was wearing next to nothing.

A turn of events not even the Shelbys saw coming. #PeakyBlinders continues next Sunday at 9pm on @bbcone and @bbciplayer. pic.twitter.com/Jri1GbJKKy — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 8, 2019

“Actually, it’s quite helpful when you’re forced into such a horrendous physical state – it does bring out a lot of emotions. So it was kind of helpful to the performance, but it was definitely quite a full-on evening, we were all unbelievably cold.”

Phillips added that discovering Linda’s storyline and the twist was a “shocker”.

“That’s what’s cool about the scripts is that you read them like you’re a crazed viewer, you’re desperate to find out what’s next in your story – when your own storyline becomes that cliffhanger at the end of the episode, it’s quite intense,” she said. “It was a real shocker to read and it’s always cool to be part of the twist, as well.”

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC 1