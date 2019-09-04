Accessibility Links

How to watch the no deal Brexit vote on TV

Here's how you can tune in to the ongoing drama in the House of Commons

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday 4th September, parliament will vote on Labour lawmaker Hillary Benn’s bill to block a no deal Brexit.

If the bill passes, there will possibly be another vote on whether or not to call a snap election.

How can I watch the no deal Brexit vote live on TV?

BBC Parliament will have coverage from the House of Commons all day. You can watch it  live online here.

At 3pm, opposition parties and conservative party defectors will take control of House of Commons business to debate the bill.

Votes on the bill are expected to come in before 6pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that if he is forced to request an extension to the current Brexit deadline of 31st October 2019, he will call a snap general election.

If the bill passes, it is likely that there will be a vote on whether or not to hold a general election, which will reportedly take place at 7pm.

At 8:30pm there could be a possible government motion on holding a general election, followed by a vote.

