Mel B to replace Paddy McGuinness as Celebrity Juice captain

Prepare to spice up your life: Mel B is joining Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice as a team captain.

The former Spice Girl member and X Factor judge will replace Paddy McGuinness on the ITV2 show, with the Top Gear presenter unable to take part in the upcoming series due to scheduling conflicts.

Mel B will sit opposite This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who will once again return as a team captain.

“I am so happy that I’m going to be part of the Celebrity Juice family and thrilled to be a captain,” Mel B said. “My mission is to give Keith a run for his money. Watch out. Things are going to get even more crazy.”

Yesss I’m sooo excited https://t.co/rnTaHIOrJf — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) September 2, 2019

The change comes after McGuinness replaced original captain Fearne Cotton, who left the show to “focus on other parts of her career”.

“After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice,” she said last November. “It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.”

Viewers will be able to see Mel B in action when Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 this Autumn.