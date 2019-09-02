Veteran Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks dies aged 84

Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks has died, aged 84.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear, his passing was confirmed to RadioTimes.com by his agent.

Affectionally nicknamed “Uncle Terrance” by Doctor Who fans, Dicks wrote or co-wrote many stories for the BBC sci-fi show, including 20th anniversary special ‘The Five Doctors’ and Patrick Troughton adventure ‘The War Games’.

Dicks served as the show’s assistant script editor and later script editor between 1968 and 1974 and was also a prolific writer of Doctor Who novels, including the much-loved Target novelisations of TV stories.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to pay tributes to “one of Doctor Who’s greatest writers”.

I’m so sad that Doctor Who legend #TerranceDicks has died. I know how many authors he inspired, and how many millions he entertained as a writer, script-editor, producer and raconteur. I first met him at a library talk when I was eight and edited his final short story this year. — Steve Cole (@SteveColeBooks) September 2, 2019

Doctor Who without Terrance Dicks doesn’t bear thinking about. The programme and its fans were blessed by his presence – a hero of British television and children’s fiction. Surely no one has contributed more to Doctor Who, and in so many ways, than #TerranceDicks. RIP pic.twitter.com/YAXwdE4NzM — Trevor Baxendale (@trevorbaxendale) September 2, 2019

R.I.P. Terrance Dicks, staple of my childhood reading and writer behind some of my favourite #DoctorWho stories. #RIPTerranceDicks #TerranceDicks pic.twitter.com/6mKhAmP4y8 — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) September 2, 2019

Tragedy to have lost #TerranceDicks – among the true greats of Doctor Who, and the sweetest, most self-effacing man. One comfort… His work, which has inspired so many, will go on to inspire millions more who are not yet born, passed from parent to child for generations to come. — Gary Gillatt (@Gary_Gillatt) September 2, 2019

Sad to hear Terrance Dicks has passed away. One of Doctor Who's greatest writers and perhaps the one who truly knew the Doctor inside and out. A inspiration to so many (myself included) and a proper legend. #TerranceDicks. pic.twitter.com/xjqRy9uABi — Matt Dennis (@mattyjdennis) September 2, 2019

Outside of Doctor Who, Dicks also wrote episodes for ITV’s 1960s The Avengers series, plus provided scripts for Space: 1999 and BBC drama Moonbase 3.

Dicks also penned many novels for children including The Pyramid Incident and The Transylvanian Incident.