Veteran Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks dies aged 84

Known as 'Uncle Terrance' by fans, Dicks started his work on Doctor Who in 1968

Terrance Dicks

Doctor Who writer Terrance Dicks has died, aged 84.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear, his passing was confirmed to RadioTimes.com by his agent.

Affectionally nicknamed “Uncle Terrance” by Doctor Who fans, Dicks wrote or co-wrote many stories for the BBC sci-fi show, including 20th anniversary special ‘The Five Doctors’ and Patrick Troughton adventure ‘The War Games’.

Dicks served as the show’s assistant script editor and later script editor between 1968 and 1974 and was also a prolific writer of Doctor Who novels, including the much-loved Target novelisations of TV stories.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to pay tributes to “one of Doctor Who’s greatest writers”.

Outside of Doctor Who, Dicks also wrote episodes for ITV’s 1960s The Avengers series, plus provided scripts for Space: 1999 and BBC drama Moonbase 3.

Dicks also penned many novels for children including The Pyramid Incident and The Transylvanian Incident.

