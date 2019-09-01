Who is Rosie Brandreth-Poynter? Meet The Great British Bake Off contestant and veterinary surgeon

Meet Rosie, the veterinary surgeon turned amateur baker who is competing in this year’s edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Advertisement

Leaving behind her childhood sweetheart and a house full of animals, Rosie is appearing on Channel 4 in the hit show.

With her, another 12 contestants are competing for 10 weeks to take home the crown.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Rosie Brandreth-Poynter: Key facts

Name: Rosie Brandreth-Poynter

Age: 28

From: Grew up in Oxfordshire, now lives in Somerset

Occupation: Veterinary surgeon

Twitter: @RosieBrandreth

Instagram: @rosiebrandreth

Who is Rosie Brandreth-Poynter?

With a family of two humans, three dogs, a horse, a tortoise and two bearded dragons, plus some ducks and chickens, Rosie’s baking talents definitely come in handy when it comes to keeping everyone well fed.

She lives in Somerset with her childhood sweetheart turned husband, and works as a veterinary surgeon, doing everything from performing spleen surgery on dogs to treating drunken hedgehogs.

A passion for baking was ignited in Rosie when she was given a recipe book at the age of five. Now 28, she has been baking ever since, even while studying at Cambridge whenever she is not on call.

Her baking is inspired by her rural surroundings and she often uses produce from the orchards next door and freshly laid eggs from her ducks and chickens, so she will definitely find herself comfortable in the tent.

“When we first got here I went to the bathroom,” says Rosie, “and I could see little top bits of the tent from the window and that made me very happy.”

“When I heard I was accepted, the only word I can describe it as is ecstatic!”

Her go-to bake is a box of mixed pastry, which she often gifts to the practice nurses, and she reckons they will be the most surprised to find out Rosie made it onto Bake Off: “They will have no idea. They asked me the other day would I apply again and I could honestly and categorically answer, no I don’t think I will!”

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

In the tenth series of Bake Off, Rosie is competing against a geography teacher, a theatre manager and 12 other contestants.

The first episode of this series aired on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. The competition runs for 10 weeks.

Advertisement

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood judge the competition while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding host for their third year.