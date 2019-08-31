Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Britain’s Got Talent is back for a second outing this year, pitting the very best of the world’s performers against each other in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion (and take home a very tidy £100,000 sum).

Advertisement

Some of the most talented and best-loved acts from BGT will be back performing in front of Simon Cowell and co, as they take on talented folk from the States, Australia, India and other countries in an attempt to defend their titles.

While the studio audience will put one hopeful from each week through to the grand final, the other acts will be especially chosen by a judge with the help of the magic golden buzzer.

All the judges, plus hosts Ant and Dec, are allowed one golden buzzer throughout the series, with Amanda Holden being the first to choose her winning act.

Here’s who has been chosen as a golden buzzer act so far on Britain’s Got Talent.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer: Kseniya Simonova

The sand artist, who came first in Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009, brought Holden to tears with her short story told by drawing techniques in sand.

“Your skill requires no language and you did it all with sand,” Holden said. “It was absolutely beautiful.”

Simonova first appeared on the American version of The Champions spin-off earlier this year. She won Terry Crew’s golden buzzer, but finished third in the competition.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues Saturdays at 7:30pm on ITV