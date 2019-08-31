Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Here’s who wowed the judges in the BGT spin-off

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Britain’s Got Talent is back for a second outing this year, pitting the very best of the world’s performers against each other in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion (and take home a very tidy £100,000 sum).

Advertisement

Some of the most talented and best-loved acts from BGT will be back performing in front of Simon Cowell and co, as they take on talented folk from the States, Australia, India and other countries in an attempt to defend their titles.

While the studio audience will put one hopeful from each week through to the grand final, the other acts will be especially chosen by a judge with the help of the magic golden buzzer.

All the judges, plus hosts Ant and Dec, are allowed one golden buzzer throughout the series, with Amanda Holden being the first to choose her winning act.

Here’s who has been chosen as a golden buzzer act so far on Britain’s Got Talent.

Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer: Kseniya Simonova

Kseniya Simonova (Getty)

The sand artist, who came first in Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009, brought Holden to tears with her short story told by drawing techniques in sand.

“Your skill requires no language and you did it all with sand,” Holden said. “It was absolutely beautiful.”

Simonova first appeared on the American version of The Champions spin-off earlier this year. She won Terry Crew’s golden buzzer, but finished third in the competition.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions continues Saturdays at 7:30pm on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent Auditions
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams

David Walliams reveals 'relief' at Stephen Mulhern not being on BGT: The Champions

Benedict Cumberbatch (Getty, EH)

Festive treat Benedict Cumberbatch lends voice to star-studded Tiger Who Came to Tea animation

Britain's Got Talent 2019

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions releases first teaser