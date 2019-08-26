Peaky Blinders fans think Tommy Shelby’s horse deserves a Bafta
As the series returned to a new home on BBC1, one cast member stood out
Two years after we last saw the Shelbys onscreen, Peaky Blinders returned with a bang this week as Tommy and the gang lived life large, made plans for the future and (in Tommy’s case) met some disturbing new people in Westminster’s corridors of power.
The series five opener was a big hit with fans, but among all the cinematic action and high-stakes drama, one moment had them talking more than any other – a certain scene when Tommy (Cillian Murphy) was forced to kill a horse, only for his equine victim to deliver an award-worthy death scene as it dramatically (and slowly) sank to the ground.
Suffice to say, there’s already some Bafta buzz.
Great horse actor! #PeakyBlinders
— Roz Laws (@rozlaws) August 25, 2019
Cor blimey, that horse was a blimming good actor. #PeakyBlinders
— Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) August 25, 2019
I must admit the horse playing dead was poetry in motion to look at. Acting at its very best. What an amazingly well trained animal. #PeakyBlinders
— Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) August 25, 2019
The cinematography on #PeakyBlinders has always been good, but they've really stepped it up for this series. When Tommy shot that horse… ????
— Tom Courtney (@tom_courtney1) August 25, 2019
The horse did the best acting when shot! Amazing!! #PeakyBlinders
— Willy Wonty (@oddjob_b) August 25, 2019
That horse deserves a Bafta #PeakyBlinders
— Helz (@RCMtalks) August 25, 2019
Great acting by that horse #PeakyBlinders
— Amna✌ (@Femme434) August 25, 2019
Give that horse a BAFTA #PeakyBlinders
— ???? (@TheJorginhoRole) August 25, 2019
How did they get the horse to act like that?? Seriously! #PeakyBlinders
— Thamer Brennan (@Thamer76) August 25, 2019
And the best performance goes to…
The horse that got shot
What a dramatic performance #PeakyBlinders
— Scott collins (@scottcollins__) August 25, 2019
Tommy shot a horse, ordered the murder of a pimp, took large amounts of illegal substances, hallucinated seeing his dead wife, threatened a High Court Judge, threatened and then had murdered a nosy reporter. BUT he kept Cyril the dog! All is forgiven.. #PeakyBlinders
— Ci5-Sal (@Mz_Scheherazade) August 25, 2019
Whoever would have thought Cillian Murphy could be upstaged by a horse keener on chewing scenery than sugar lumps? And at least one viewer had a theory about where the horse could have built up some period drama acting experience…
Is that Ross Poldark's horse? #peakyblinders
— duppy the dog (@antrojak) August 25, 2019
We can probably expect the horse doing a guest spot on Death in Paradise within the month – assuming that he doesn’t appear to Tommy as a ghost in a dramatic scene next week instead…
Peaky Blinders continues tonight (Monday 26th August) at 9.00pm and Sundays at 9.00pm after that