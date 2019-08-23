Accessibility Links

Radio Times Official Guide to Monty Python at 50

Pre-order our latest bookazine now - out 27th August 2019

Monty Python Bookazine Cover

A warm, nostalgic, and very silly journey back to the birth of a comedy classic…

Radio Times celebrates Monty Python’s Flying Circus with a 116-page tribute to the groundbreaking TV show, featuring brand-new interviews with the cast, never-before-published photographs and episode-by-episode highlights.

Featuring

  • The origins of the television series (1969–74), from uncertain genesis to worldwide popularity
  • Interviews with all the Pythons from the 1970s plus brand-new chats with John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam
  • Exclusive pictures of a Python script meeting that have never been published before
  • Highlights, anecdotes and unseen behind-the scenes images from all 45 half-hours of the TV series plus the special episodes
  • Pictures from sketches that were written, rehearsed… and dropped!
  • Memories of the RT photographers who captured the Pythons at work – at planning meetings and rehearsals – as well as play
  • A look at the Monty Python films and the solo projects: from Rutland Weekend Television and Ripping Yarns to Fawlty Towers
  • New Terry Gilliam artwork designed especially for Radio Times
  • Radio Times has been there from day one – all the way to the golden anniversary!

Pre-order your copy today for only £9.99 inc p&p

p10-11
Dispatched from 27 August. Allow 10 working days for delivery. UK only.

All about Monty Python's Flying Circus

Monty Python Bookazine Cover
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

